Manvel, TX
7 Catalina Court
7 Catalina Court

Location

7 Catalina Ct, Manvel, TX 77578

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
game room
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Aguilar plan is a gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath two story home offering 2247 sq ft. This home features a spacious kitchen, breakfast area, formal dining room and gameroom. Upstairs master suite offers a large walk-in closet. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Catalina Court have any available units?
7 Catalina Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manvel, TX.
What amenities does 7 Catalina Court have?
Some of 7 Catalina Court's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Catalina Court currently offering any rent specials?
7 Catalina Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Catalina Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 7 Catalina Court is pet friendly.
Does 7 Catalina Court offer parking?
Yes, 7 Catalina Court offers parking.
Does 7 Catalina Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 Catalina Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Catalina Court have a pool?
No, 7 Catalina Court does not have a pool.
Does 7 Catalina Court have accessible units?
No, 7 Catalina Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Catalina Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 7 Catalina Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7 Catalina Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 7 Catalina Court does not have units with air conditioning.

