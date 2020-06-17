All apartments in Manvel
Find more places like 53 Santa Barbara Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manvel, TX
/
53 Santa Barbara Drive
Last updated January 24 2020 at 10:14 PM

53 Santa Barbara Drive

53 Santa Barbara Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Manvel
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

53 Santa Barbara Dr, Manvel, TX 77578

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
The Calean floorplan is a fantastic 3 Bedroom, 2 bath, one story home. This home offers a split floor plan with spacious family room, breakfast area, formal dining room, and kitchen open to family room. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 53 Santa Barbara Drive have any available units?
53 Santa Barbara Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manvel, TX.
Is 53 Santa Barbara Drive currently offering any rent specials?
53 Santa Barbara Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 53 Santa Barbara Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 53 Santa Barbara Drive is pet friendly.
Does 53 Santa Barbara Drive offer parking?
Yes, 53 Santa Barbara Drive offers parking.
Does 53 Santa Barbara Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 53 Santa Barbara Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 53 Santa Barbara Drive have a pool?
No, 53 Santa Barbara Drive does not have a pool.
Does 53 Santa Barbara Drive have accessible units?
No, 53 Santa Barbara Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 53 Santa Barbara Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 53 Santa Barbara Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 53 Santa Barbara Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 53 Santa Barbara Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Should I Live with a Roommate?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Southfork Lake
3333 Morris Rd
Manvel, TX 77578

Similar Pages

Manvel 1 BedroomsManvel 2 Bedrooms
Manvel 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsManvel Apartments with Garage
Manvel Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TX
League City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TX
Rosenberg, TXStafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXBrookshire, TXMont Belvieu, TXCrosby, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine