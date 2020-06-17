All apartments in Manvel
5 Leisure Shore Ct
Last updated June 7 2019 at 7:47 AM

5 Leisure Shore Ct

5 Leisure Shore Court · No Longer Available
Location

5 Leisure Shore Court, Manvel, TX 77578

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The Northam floorplan is a beautiful one story home with 4 bedrooms and 2 baths. Open floor plan with spacious family room, view from kitchen to family and dining room, great for gatherings. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Leisure Shore Ct have any available units?
5 Leisure Shore Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manvel, TX.
Is 5 Leisure Shore Ct currently offering any rent specials?
5 Leisure Shore Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Leisure Shore Ct pet-friendly?
No, 5 Leisure Shore Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manvel.
Does 5 Leisure Shore Ct offer parking?
Yes, 5 Leisure Shore Ct offers parking.
Does 5 Leisure Shore Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 Leisure Shore Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Leisure Shore Ct have a pool?
No, 5 Leisure Shore Ct does not have a pool.
Does 5 Leisure Shore Ct have accessible units?
No, 5 Leisure Shore Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Leisure Shore Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5 Leisure Shore Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 5 Leisure Shore Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 5 Leisure Shore Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

