Manvel, TX
5 Lavida Court
Last updated January 26 2020 at 9:10 AM

5 Lavida Court

5 Lavida Court · No Longer Available
Location

5 Lavida Court, Manvel, TX 77578

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
The Sullivan is a fantastic 3 bedroom, 2 bath, one story home. Split floor plan with large family room overlooking kitchen, formal dining room, and convenient breakfast/kitchen combo perfect for entertaining. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Lavida Court have any available units?
5 Lavida Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manvel, TX.
Is 5 Lavida Court currently offering any rent specials?
5 Lavida Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Lavida Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 5 Lavida Court is pet friendly.
Does 5 Lavida Court offer parking?
Yes, 5 Lavida Court offers parking.
Does 5 Lavida Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 Lavida Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Lavida Court have a pool?
No, 5 Lavida Court does not have a pool.
Does 5 Lavida Court have accessible units?
No, 5 Lavida Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Lavida Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 5 Lavida Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5 Lavida Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 5 Lavida Court does not have units with air conditioning.

