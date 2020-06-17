37 Santa Barbara Dr

Amenities

dishwasher garage range

Unit Amenities dishwasher range Property Amenities garage

The Sabrina floorplan is a beautiful single story home with 4 bedrooms and 2 baths. This home offers a dining area and a large family room open to kitchen/breakfast combo, perfect for entertaining. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.