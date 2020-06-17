All apartments in Manvel
34 Lavida Ct
34 Lavida Ct

34 Lavida Court · No Longer Available
Location

34 Lavida Court, Manvel, TX 77578

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
game room
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
The Ellington floorplan is a fantastic two story home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. View from kitchen to breakfast area and family room. Spacious downstairs master suite with two generous bedrooms and a gameroom upstairs. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34 Lavida Ct have any available units?
34 Lavida Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manvel, TX.
What amenities does 34 Lavida Ct have?
Some of 34 Lavida Ct's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and game room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34 Lavida Ct currently offering any rent specials?
34 Lavida Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34 Lavida Ct pet-friendly?
No, 34 Lavida Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manvel.
Does 34 Lavida Ct offer parking?
Yes, 34 Lavida Ct offers parking.
Does 34 Lavida Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34 Lavida Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34 Lavida Ct have a pool?
No, 34 Lavida Ct does not have a pool.
Does 34 Lavida Ct have accessible units?
No, 34 Lavida Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 34 Lavida Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 34 Lavida Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 34 Lavida Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 34 Lavida Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

