All apartments in Manvel
Find more places like 29 Santa Barbara Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manvel, TX
/
29 Santa Barbara Dr
Last updated February 5 2020 at 8:37 AM

29 Santa Barbara Dr

29 Santa Barbara Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Manvel
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

29 Santa Barbara Dr, Manvel, TX 77578

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The Northam floorplan is a beautiful one story home with 4 bedrooms and 2 baths. Open floor plan with spacious family room, view from kitchen to family and dining room, great for family gatherings. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29 Santa Barbara Dr have any available units?
29 Santa Barbara Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manvel, TX.
Is 29 Santa Barbara Dr currently offering any rent specials?
29 Santa Barbara Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29 Santa Barbara Dr pet-friendly?
No, 29 Santa Barbara Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manvel.
Does 29 Santa Barbara Dr offer parking?
Yes, 29 Santa Barbara Dr offers parking.
Does 29 Santa Barbara Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29 Santa Barbara Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29 Santa Barbara Dr have a pool?
No, 29 Santa Barbara Dr does not have a pool.
Does 29 Santa Barbara Dr have accessible units?
No, 29 Santa Barbara Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 29 Santa Barbara Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29 Santa Barbara Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 29 Santa Barbara Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 29 Santa Barbara Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Southfork Lake
3333 Morris Rd
Manvel, TX 77578

Similar Pages

Manvel 1 BedroomsManvel 2 Bedrooms
Manvel 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsManvel Apartments with Garage
Manvel Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TX
League City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TX
Rosenberg, TXStafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXBrookshire, TXMont Belvieu, TXCrosby, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine