Manvel, TX
29 Leisure Shore Court
29 Leisure Shore Court

Location

29 Leisure Shore Court, Manvel, TX 77578

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
game room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
garage
The Aguilar - 2247 sq ft, 4 bed/2.5 bath, 2 story home. All bedrooms up w/game room. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Smoking: No

Year Built: 2014

Deposits: $1,850.00
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29 Leisure Shore Court have any available units?
29 Leisure Shore Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manvel, TX.
Is 29 Leisure Shore Court currently offering any rent specials?
29 Leisure Shore Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29 Leisure Shore Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 29 Leisure Shore Court is pet friendly.
Does 29 Leisure Shore Court offer parking?
Yes, 29 Leisure Shore Court offers parking.
Does 29 Leisure Shore Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29 Leisure Shore Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29 Leisure Shore Court have a pool?
No, 29 Leisure Shore Court does not have a pool.
Does 29 Leisure Shore Court have accessible units?
No, 29 Leisure Shore Court does not have accessible units.
Does 29 Leisure Shore Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 29 Leisure Shore Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 29 Leisure Shore Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 29 Leisure Shore Court does not have units with air conditioning.

