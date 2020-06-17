All apartments in Manvel
Find more places like 28 Santa Barbara Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manvel, TX
/
28 Santa Barbara Drive
Last updated February 14 2020 at 9:33 PM

28 Santa Barbara Drive

28 Santa Barbara Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Manvel
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

28 Santa Barbara Dr, Manvel, TX 77578

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
game room
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
garage
The Drake II floorplan is a fantastic two story family home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Downstairs master bedroom offers a large walk-in closet. Gameroom and remaining 3 bedrooms are upstairs. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28 Santa Barbara Drive have any available units?
28 Santa Barbara Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manvel, TX.
What amenities does 28 Santa Barbara Drive have?
Some of 28 Santa Barbara Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28 Santa Barbara Drive currently offering any rent specials?
28 Santa Barbara Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28 Santa Barbara Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 28 Santa Barbara Drive is pet friendly.
Does 28 Santa Barbara Drive offer parking?
Yes, 28 Santa Barbara Drive offers parking.
Does 28 Santa Barbara Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28 Santa Barbara Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28 Santa Barbara Drive have a pool?
No, 28 Santa Barbara Drive does not have a pool.
Does 28 Santa Barbara Drive have accessible units?
No, 28 Santa Barbara Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 28 Santa Barbara Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 28 Santa Barbara Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 28 Santa Barbara Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 28 Santa Barbara Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Southfork Lake
3333 Morris Rd
Manvel, TX 77578

Similar Pages

Manvel 1 BedroomsManvel 2 Bedrooms
Manvel 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsManvel Apartments with Garage
Manvel Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TX
League City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TX
Rosenberg, TXStafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXBrookshire, TXMont Belvieu, TXCrosby, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine