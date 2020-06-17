All apartments in Manvel
Find more places like 25 Santa Barbara Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manvel, TX
/
25 Santa Barbara Dr
Last updated April 25 2019 at 7:36 AM

25 Santa Barbara Dr

25 Santa Barbara Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Manvel
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

25 Santa Barbara Dr, Manvel, TX 77578

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
game room
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
The Aguilar plan is a gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath two story home offering 2247 sq ft. This home features a spacious kitchen, breakfast area, formal dining room and gameroom. Upstairs master suite offers a large walk-in closet. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 Santa Barbara Dr have any available units?
25 Santa Barbara Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manvel, TX.
What amenities does 25 Santa Barbara Dr have?
Some of 25 Santa Barbara Dr's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 Santa Barbara Dr currently offering any rent specials?
25 Santa Barbara Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 Santa Barbara Dr pet-friendly?
No, 25 Santa Barbara Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manvel.
Does 25 Santa Barbara Dr offer parking?
Yes, 25 Santa Barbara Dr offers parking.
Does 25 Santa Barbara Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25 Santa Barbara Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 Santa Barbara Dr have a pool?
No, 25 Santa Barbara Dr does not have a pool.
Does 25 Santa Barbara Dr have accessible units?
No, 25 Santa Barbara Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 25 Santa Barbara Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25 Santa Barbara Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 25 Santa Barbara Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 25 Santa Barbara Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Southfork Lake
3333 Morris Rd
Manvel, TX 77578

Similar Pages

Manvel 1 BedroomsManvel 2 Bedrooms
Manvel 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsManvel Apartments with Garage
Manvel Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TX
League City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TX
Rosenberg, TXStafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXBrookshire, TXMont Belvieu, TXCrosby, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine