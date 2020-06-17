All apartments in Manvel
208 Rodeo Drive
208 Rodeo Drive

208 Rodeo Drive · No Longer Available
Location

208 Rodeo Drive, Manvel, TX 77578

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Calean floorplan is a fantastic 3 Bedroom, 2 bath, one story home. This home offers a split floor plan with spacious family room, breakfast area, formal dining room, and kitchen open to family room. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 208 Rodeo Drive have any available units?
208 Rodeo Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manvel, TX.
Is 208 Rodeo Drive currently offering any rent specials?
208 Rodeo Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 208 Rodeo Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 208 Rodeo Drive is pet friendly.
Does 208 Rodeo Drive offer parking?
Yes, 208 Rodeo Drive offers parking.
Does 208 Rodeo Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 208 Rodeo Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 208 Rodeo Drive have a pool?
No, 208 Rodeo Drive does not have a pool.
Does 208 Rodeo Drive have accessible units?
No, 208 Rodeo Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 208 Rodeo Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 208 Rodeo Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 208 Rodeo Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 208 Rodeo Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

