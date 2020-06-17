All apartments in Manvel
Find more places like 206 Rodeo Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manvel, TX
/
206 Rodeo Drive
Last updated April 2 2019 at 7:45 AM

206 Rodeo Drive

206 Rodeo Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Manvel
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

206 Rodeo Drive, Manvel, TX 77578

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Sullivan is a fantastic 3 bedroom, 2 bath, one story home. Split floor plan with large family room overlooking kitchen, formal dining room, and convenient breakfast/kitchen combo perfect for entertaining. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 206 Rodeo Drive have any available units?
206 Rodeo Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manvel, TX.
Is 206 Rodeo Drive currently offering any rent specials?
206 Rodeo Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 206 Rodeo Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 206 Rodeo Drive is pet friendly.
Does 206 Rodeo Drive offer parking?
Yes, 206 Rodeo Drive offers parking.
Does 206 Rodeo Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 206 Rodeo Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 Rodeo Drive have a pool?
No, 206 Rodeo Drive does not have a pool.
Does 206 Rodeo Drive have accessible units?
No, 206 Rodeo Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 206 Rodeo Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 206 Rodeo Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 206 Rodeo Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 206 Rodeo Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Southfork Lake
3333 Morris Rd
Manvel, TX 77578

Similar Pages

Manvel 1 BedroomsManvel 2 Bedrooms
Manvel 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsManvel Apartments with Garage
Manvel Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TX
League City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TX
Rosenberg, TXStafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXBrookshire, TXMont Belvieu, TXCrosby, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine