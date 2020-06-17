All apartments in Manvel
204 Rodeo Dr
204 Rodeo Dr

204 Rodeo Drive · No Longer Available
Location

204 Rodeo Drive, Manvel, TX 77578

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The Chamberlain plan is a beautiful 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, two story home. Open kitchen with lots of cabinets, breakfast room and formal dining room. Downstairs master bedroom offers spacious walk-in closet. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 204 Rodeo Dr have any available units?
204 Rodeo Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manvel, TX.
What amenities does 204 Rodeo Dr have?
Some of 204 Rodeo Dr's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 204 Rodeo Dr currently offering any rent specials?
204 Rodeo Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 204 Rodeo Dr pet-friendly?
No, 204 Rodeo Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manvel.
Does 204 Rodeo Dr offer parking?
Yes, 204 Rodeo Dr offers parking.
Does 204 Rodeo Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 204 Rodeo Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 204 Rodeo Dr have a pool?
No, 204 Rodeo Dr does not have a pool.
Does 204 Rodeo Dr have accessible units?
No, 204 Rodeo Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 204 Rodeo Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 204 Rodeo Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 204 Rodeo Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 204 Rodeo Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

