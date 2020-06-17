All apartments in Manvel
Find more places like 200 Rodeo Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manvel, TX
/
200 Rodeo Drive
Last updated September 27 2019 at 8:04 AM

200 Rodeo Drive

200 Rodeo Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Manvel
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

200 Rodeo Drive, Manvel, TX 77578

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
game room
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Aguilar plan is a gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath two story home offering 2247 sq ft. This home features a spacious kitchen, breakfast area, formal dining room and gameroom. Upstairs master suite offers a large walk-in closet. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 Rodeo Drive have any available units?
200 Rodeo Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manvel, TX.
What amenities does 200 Rodeo Drive have?
Some of 200 Rodeo Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 Rodeo Drive currently offering any rent specials?
200 Rodeo Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 Rodeo Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 200 Rodeo Drive is pet friendly.
Does 200 Rodeo Drive offer parking?
Yes, 200 Rodeo Drive offers parking.
Does 200 Rodeo Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 Rodeo Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 Rodeo Drive have a pool?
No, 200 Rodeo Drive does not have a pool.
Does 200 Rodeo Drive have accessible units?
No, 200 Rodeo Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 200 Rodeo Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 200 Rodeo Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 200 Rodeo Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 200 Rodeo Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Southfork Lake
3333 Morris Rd
Manvel, TX 77578

Similar Pages

Manvel 1 BedroomsManvel 2 Bedrooms
Manvel 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsManvel Apartments with Garage
Manvel Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TX
League City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TX
Rosenberg, TXStafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXBrookshire, TXMont Belvieu, TXCrosby, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine