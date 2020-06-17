All apartments in Manvel
198 Rodeo Drive
198 Rodeo Drive

198 Rodeo Drive · No Longer Available
Location

198 Rodeo Drive, Manvel, TX 77578

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
game room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Ellington floorplan is a fantastic two story home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. View from kitchen to breakfast area and family room. Spacious downstairs master suite with two generous bedrooms and a gameroom upstairs. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 198 Rodeo Drive have any available units?
198 Rodeo Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manvel, TX.
Is 198 Rodeo Drive currently offering any rent specials?
198 Rodeo Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 198 Rodeo Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 198 Rodeo Drive is pet friendly.
Does 198 Rodeo Drive offer parking?
Yes, 198 Rodeo Drive offers parking.
Does 198 Rodeo Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 198 Rodeo Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 198 Rodeo Drive have a pool?
No, 198 Rodeo Drive does not have a pool.
Does 198 Rodeo Drive have accessible units?
No, 198 Rodeo Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 198 Rodeo Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 198 Rodeo Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 198 Rodeo Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 198 Rodeo Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

