194 Rodeo Drive
Last updated September 12 2019 at 7:57 AM

194 Rodeo Drive

194 Rodeo Drive · No Longer Available
Location

194 Rodeo Drive, Manvel, TX 77578

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Sullivan is a fantastic 3 bedroom, 2 bath, one story home. Split floor plan with large family room overlooking kitchen, formal dining room, and convenient breakfast/kitchen combo perfect for entertaining. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 194 Rodeo Drive have any available units?
194 Rodeo Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manvel, TX.
Is 194 Rodeo Drive currently offering any rent specials?
194 Rodeo Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 194 Rodeo Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 194 Rodeo Drive is pet friendly.
Does 194 Rodeo Drive offer parking?
Yes, 194 Rodeo Drive offers parking.
Does 194 Rodeo Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 194 Rodeo Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 194 Rodeo Drive have a pool?
No, 194 Rodeo Drive does not have a pool.
Does 194 Rodeo Drive have accessible units?
No, 194 Rodeo Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 194 Rodeo Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 194 Rodeo Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 194 Rodeo Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 194 Rodeo Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

