Manvel, TX
19 Catalina Ct
Last updated October 22 2019 at 7:35 AM

19 Catalina Ct

19 Catalina Ct · No Longer Available
Location

19 Catalina Ct, Manvel, TX 77578

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
The Drake II floorplan is a fantastic two story family home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Downstairs master bedroom offers a large walk-in closet. Gameroom and remaining 3 bedrooms are upstairs. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 Catalina Ct have any available units?
19 Catalina Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manvel, TX.
What amenities does 19 Catalina Ct have?
Some of 19 Catalina Ct's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19 Catalina Ct currently offering any rent specials?
19 Catalina Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 Catalina Ct pet-friendly?
No, 19 Catalina Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manvel.
Does 19 Catalina Ct offer parking?
Yes, 19 Catalina Ct offers parking.
Does 19 Catalina Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19 Catalina Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 Catalina Ct have a pool?
No, 19 Catalina Ct does not have a pool.
Does 19 Catalina Ct have accessible units?
No, 19 Catalina Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 19 Catalina Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19 Catalina Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 19 Catalina Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 19 Catalina Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

