All apartments in Manvel
Find more places like 17 Santa Clarita.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
17 Santa Clarita
17 Santa Clarita Circle
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
17 Santa Clarita Circle, Manvel, TX 77578
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 17 Santa Clarita have any available units?
17 Santa Clarita doesn't have any available units at this time.
Manvel, TX
.
Is 17 Santa Clarita currently offering any rent specials?
17 Santa Clarita is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 Santa Clarita pet-friendly?
No, 17 Santa Clarita is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Manvel
.
Does 17 Santa Clarita offer parking?
No, 17 Santa Clarita does not offer parking.
Does 17 Santa Clarita have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17 Santa Clarita does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 Santa Clarita have a pool?
No, 17 Santa Clarita does not have a pool.
Does 17 Santa Clarita have accessible units?
No, 17 Santa Clarita does not have accessible units.
Does 17 Santa Clarita have units with dishwashers?
No, 17 Santa Clarita does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17 Santa Clarita have units with air conditioning?
No, 17 Santa Clarita does not have units with air conditioning.
