All apartments in Manvel
Find more places like 17 Santa Clarita.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manvel, TX
/
17 Santa Clarita
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

17 Santa Clarita

17 Santa Clarita Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Manvel
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

17 Santa Clarita Circle, Manvel, TX 77578

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17 Santa Clarita have any available units?
17 Santa Clarita doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manvel, TX.
Is 17 Santa Clarita currently offering any rent specials?
17 Santa Clarita is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 Santa Clarita pet-friendly?
No, 17 Santa Clarita is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manvel.
Does 17 Santa Clarita offer parking?
No, 17 Santa Clarita does not offer parking.
Does 17 Santa Clarita have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17 Santa Clarita does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 Santa Clarita have a pool?
No, 17 Santa Clarita does not have a pool.
Does 17 Santa Clarita have accessible units?
No, 17 Santa Clarita does not have accessible units.
Does 17 Santa Clarita have units with dishwashers?
No, 17 Santa Clarita does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17 Santa Clarita have units with air conditioning?
No, 17 Santa Clarita does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Southfork Lake
3333 Morris Rd
Manvel, TX 77578

Similar Pages

Manvel 1 BedroomsManvel 2 Bedrooms
Manvel 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsManvel Apartments with Garage
Manvel Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TX
League City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TX
Rosenberg, TXStafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXBrookshire, TXMont Belvieu, TXCrosby, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine