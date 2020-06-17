All apartments in Manvel
16 Lazy Swing Court

16 Lazy Swing Ct · No Longer Available
Location

16 Lazy Swing Ct, Manvel, TX 77578

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
The Northam floorplan is a beautiful one story home with 4 bedrooms and 2 baths. Open floor plan with spacious family room, view from kitchen to family and dining room, great for family gatherings. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Smoking: No

Year Built: 2017

Deposits: 1700.0
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 Lazy Swing Court have any available units?
16 Lazy Swing Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manvel, TX.
Is 16 Lazy Swing Court currently offering any rent specials?
16 Lazy Swing Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 Lazy Swing Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 16 Lazy Swing Court is pet friendly.
Does 16 Lazy Swing Court offer parking?
Yes, 16 Lazy Swing Court offers parking.
Does 16 Lazy Swing Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16 Lazy Swing Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 Lazy Swing Court have a pool?
No, 16 Lazy Swing Court does not have a pool.
Does 16 Lazy Swing Court have accessible units?
No, 16 Lazy Swing Court does not have accessible units.
Does 16 Lazy Swing Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 16 Lazy Swing Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16 Lazy Swing Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 16 Lazy Swing Court does not have units with air conditioning.

