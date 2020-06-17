All apartments in Manvel
12 Leisure Shore Court
12 Leisure Shore Court

12 Leisure Shore Court · No Longer Available
Location

12 Leisure Shore Court, Manvel, TX 77578

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Northam floorplan is a beautiful one story home with 4 bedrooms and 2 baths. Open floor plan with spacious family room, view from kitchen to family and dining room, great for gatherings. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

