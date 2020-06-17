All apartments in Manvel
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12 Lazy Swing Court

12 Lazy Swing Ct · No Longer Available
Location

12 Lazy Swing Ct, Manvel, TX 77578

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
game room
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Aguilar plan is a gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath two story home offering 2247 sq ft. This home features a spacious kitchen, breakfast area, formal dining room and gameroom. Upstairs master suite offers a large walk-in closet. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 Lazy Swing Court have any available units?
12 Lazy Swing Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manvel, TX.
What amenities does 12 Lazy Swing Court have?
Some of 12 Lazy Swing Court's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 Lazy Swing Court currently offering any rent specials?
12 Lazy Swing Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Lazy Swing Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 12 Lazy Swing Court is pet friendly.
Does 12 Lazy Swing Court offer parking?
Yes, 12 Lazy Swing Court offers parking.
Does 12 Lazy Swing Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12 Lazy Swing Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Lazy Swing Court have a pool?
No, 12 Lazy Swing Court does not have a pool.
Does 12 Lazy Swing Court have accessible units?
No, 12 Lazy Swing Court does not have accessible units.
Does 12 Lazy Swing Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 12 Lazy Swing Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12 Lazy Swing Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 12 Lazy Swing Court does not have units with air conditioning.

