Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible parking pool

Four Bedroom Home in Master Planned Rodeo Palms featuring community pool, lake views, Palm trees and trails. Conveniently located off 288 with access to shopping, dining, entertainment. Minutes from Medical Center and Downtown Houston. Formal Living & Dining, plus Family room off Kitchen with Fireplace. Four spacious bedrooms and both baths feature separate walk-in shower stalls and tubs! Large open backyard for family fun. New Carpet. Come see this fantastic rental home today!