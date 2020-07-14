All apartments in Mansfield
King's Landing

1300 E Dallas St · (682) 228-3945
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1300 E Dallas St, Mansfield, TX 76063
Hillcrest

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit B-22 · Avail. Aug 17

$925

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

Unit E-46 · Avail. Sep 21

$925

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

Unit D-34 · Avail. Sep 11

$925

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

See 7+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from King's Landing.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
Finding the right apartment that fits your lifestyle is simple at Kings Landing Apartments in Mansfield, TX. Our one and two bedroom apartments are specially designed to bring ease and comfort to your everyday. From quality in-home features to convenient community amenities, it will be easy to call Kings Landing Apartments your new home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does King's Landing have any available units?
King's Landing has 10 units available starting at $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does King's Landing have?
Some of King's Landing's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is King's Landing currently offering any rent specials?
King's Landing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is King's Landing pet-friendly?
Yes, King's Landing is pet friendly.
Does King's Landing offer parking?
Yes, King's Landing offers parking.
Does King's Landing have units with washers and dryers?
No, King's Landing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does King's Landing have a pool?
No, King's Landing does not have a pool.
Does King's Landing have accessible units?
No, King's Landing does not have accessible units.
Does King's Landing have units with dishwashers?
No, King's Landing does not have units with dishwashers.
