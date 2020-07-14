Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool pet friendly bbq/grill concierge fire pit

Find the peace and quiet you deserve at The Julian at South Pointe, brand new apartments located in Mansfield. Luxurious and serene, The Julian is designed for those seeking to leave behind the chaos of big city life. Featuring spacious 1 and 2-bedroom apartments, our newly constructed apartment community is placed within the high-end master planned community of South Pointe. Here, we cater to the discerning who desire quality upscale living without the hassles of ownership. Inside and out, The Julian at South Pointe caters to your need for sustainable elegance. Showcasing resort-level amenities like our gorgeous pool with plush cabanas, state-of-the-art fitness studio, resident wine cellar, and serene surroundings, options for rest and relaxation are endless.