All apartments in Mansfield
Find more places like Julian at South Pointe.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mansfield, TX
/
Julian at South Pointe
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:27 AM

Julian at South Pointe

1300 Lowe Road · (817) 813-8859
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Mansfield
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1300 Lowe Road, Mansfield, TX 76063

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 4-4212 · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 695 sqft

Unit 3-3206 · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 695 sqft

Unit 4-4206 · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 695 sqft

See 17+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3-3208 · Avail. now

$1,675

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1135 sqft

Unit 5-5208 · Avail. now

$1,675

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1135 sqft

Unit 2-2208 · Avail. now

$1,675

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1135 sqft

See 15+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Julian at South Pointe.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
pet friendly
bbq/grill
concierge
fire pit
Find the peace and quiet you deserve at The Julian at South Pointe, brand new apartments located in Mansfield. Luxurious and serene, The Julian is designed for those seeking to leave behind the chaos of big city life. Featuring spacious 1 and 2-bedroom apartments, our newly constructed apartment community is placed within the high-end master planned community of South Pointe. Here, we cater to the discerning who desire quality upscale living without the hassles of ownership. Inside and out, The Julian at South Pointe caters to your need for sustainable elegance. Showcasing resort-level amenities like our gorgeous pool with plush cabanas, state-of-the-art fitness studio, resident wine cellar, and serene surroundings, options for rest and relaxation are endless.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Water
Application Fee: $85
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: Admin fee-$150
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply
Parking Details: 2 spaces provided.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Julian at South Pointe have any available units?
Julian at South Pointe has 38 units available starting at $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does Julian at South Pointe have?
Some of Julian at South Pointe's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Julian at South Pointe currently offering any rent specials?
Julian at South Pointe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Julian at South Pointe pet-friendly?
Yes, Julian at South Pointe is pet friendly.
Does Julian at South Pointe offer parking?
Yes, Julian at South Pointe offers parking.
Does Julian at South Pointe have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Julian at South Pointe offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Julian at South Pointe have a pool?
Yes, Julian at South Pointe has a pool.
Does Julian at South Pointe have accessible units?
No, Julian at South Pointe does not have accessible units.
Does Julian at South Pointe have units with dishwashers?
No, Julian at South Pointe does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Julian at South Pointe?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bexley on Main
751 N Main St
Mansfield, TX 76063
Mansions Of Mansfield
400 N State Highway 360
Mansfield, TX 76063
Towne Crossing
1601 Towne Crossing Blvd
Mansfield, TX 76063
Villaggio
1701 E Debbie Ln
Mansfield, TX 76063
The Atlantic Mansfield
3251 Matlock Rd
Mansfield, TX 76063
Parc at Mansfield
420 N State Highway 360
Mansfield, TX 76063
Villas di Lucca
1601 E. Debbie Ln
Mansfield, TX 76063
Landing at Mansfield
1701 Towne Crossing Blvd
Mansfield, TX 76063

Similar Pages

Mansfield 1 BedroomsMansfield 2 Bedrooms
Mansfield Apartments with BalconyMansfield Dog Friendly Apartments
Mansfield Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TX
Waxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity