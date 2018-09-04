All apartments in Mansfield
Last updated March 12 2020 at 11:24 AM

875 Tate Street

875 Tate Street · No Longer Available
Location

875 Tate Street, Mansfield, TX 76063

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
WONDERFUL SPACIOUS HOME, TREE SURROUNDED IN A VERY QUIET AND RELAXING NEIGHBORHOOD, COME AND ENJOY THE OPEN COUNTRY VIEW, AND ENJOY THE WONDERFUL FEATURES OF THIS RENEWED HOME.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 875 Tate Street have any available units?
875 Tate Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
Is 875 Tate Street currently offering any rent specials?
875 Tate Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 875 Tate Street pet-friendly?
No, 875 Tate Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mansfield.
Does 875 Tate Street offer parking?
No, 875 Tate Street does not offer parking.
Does 875 Tate Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 875 Tate Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 875 Tate Street have a pool?
No, 875 Tate Street does not have a pool.
Does 875 Tate Street have accessible units?
No, 875 Tate Street does not have accessible units.
Does 875 Tate Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 875 Tate Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 875 Tate Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 875 Tate Street does not have units with air conditioning.

