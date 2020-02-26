All apartments in Mansfield
Last updated November 10 2019 at 5:07 AM

738 Kensington Lane

738 Kensington Lane · No Longer Available
Location

738 Kensington Lane, Mansfield, TX 76063
Walnut Creek Valley

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Great location, cute 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in desirable neighborhood. Open floorpan with nice large backyard. New carpet, 2 car garage. Fireplace. Inside laundry room and eat-in kitchen.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 738 Kensington Lane have any available units?
738 Kensington Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 738 Kensington Lane have?
Some of 738 Kensington Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 738 Kensington Lane currently offering any rent specials?
738 Kensington Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 738 Kensington Lane pet-friendly?
No, 738 Kensington Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mansfield.
Does 738 Kensington Lane offer parking?
Yes, 738 Kensington Lane offers parking.
Does 738 Kensington Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 738 Kensington Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 738 Kensington Lane have a pool?
No, 738 Kensington Lane does not have a pool.
Does 738 Kensington Lane have accessible units?
No, 738 Kensington Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 738 Kensington Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 738 Kensington Lane has units with dishwashers.

