All apartments in Mansfield
Find more places like 713 Kensington Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mansfield, TX
/
713 Kensington Lane
Last updated January 1 2020 at 8:04 AM

713 Kensington Lane

713 Kensington Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mansfield
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

713 Kensington Lane, Mansfield, TX 76063
Walnut Creek Valley

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 713 Kensington Lane have any available units?
713 Kensington Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
Is 713 Kensington Lane currently offering any rent specials?
713 Kensington Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 713 Kensington Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 713 Kensington Lane is pet friendly.
Does 713 Kensington Lane offer parking?
No, 713 Kensington Lane does not offer parking.
Does 713 Kensington Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 713 Kensington Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 713 Kensington Lane have a pool?
No, 713 Kensington Lane does not have a pool.
Does 713 Kensington Lane have accessible units?
No, 713 Kensington Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 713 Kensington Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 713 Kensington Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 713 Kensington Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 713 Kensington Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bexley on Main
751 N Main St
Mansfield, TX 76063
Towne Crossing
1601 Towne Crossing Blvd
Mansfield, TX 76063
Villaggio
1701 E Debbie Ln
Mansfield, TX 76063
The Atlantic Mansfield
3251 Matlock Rd
Mansfield, TX 76063
Parc at Mansfield
420 N State Highway 360
Mansfield, TX 76063
King's Landing
1300 E Dallas St
Mansfield, TX 76063
Julian at South Pointe
1300 Lowe Road
Mansfield, TX 76063
Villas di Lucca
1601 E. Debbie Ln
Mansfield, TX 76063

Similar Pages

Mansfield 1 BedroomsMansfield 2 Bedrooms
Mansfield Apartments under $1,200Mansfield Apartments with Parking
Mansfield Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TX
Waxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary