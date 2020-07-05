Rent Calculator
703 Tee Box Court
703 Tee Box Court
703 Tee Box Court
No Longer Available
Location
703 Tee Box Court, Mansfield, TX 76063
Amenities
dishwasher
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
A beautiful 4 bedroom home located steps from Mansfield National Golf Course. Home as large living spaces and a large kitchen. Master bedroom has walk in closets, garden tub and stand up shower.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 703 Tee Box Court have any available units?
703 Tee Box Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mansfield, TX
.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mansfield Rent Report
.
What amenities does 703 Tee Box Court have?
Some of 703 Tee Box Court's amenities include dishwasher, walk in closets, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 703 Tee Box Court currently offering any rent specials?
703 Tee Box Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 703 Tee Box Court pet-friendly?
No, 703 Tee Box Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mansfield
.
Does 703 Tee Box Court offer parking?
No, 703 Tee Box Court does not offer parking.
Does 703 Tee Box Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 703 Tee Box Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 703 Tee Box Court have a pool?
No, 703 Tee Box Court does not have a pool.
Does 703 Tee Box Court have accessible units?
No, 703 Tee Box Court does not have accessible units.
Does 703 Tee Box Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 703 Tee Box Court has units with dishwashers.
