Very nice, 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car front entry garage. Updated flooring through out, corner fireplace, dining, walk in closets, ceiling fans, fenced back yard. Close to highways making for an easy commute.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 624 Blueberry Hill Lane have any available units?
624 Blueberry Hill Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 624 Blueberry Hill Lane have?
Some of 624 Blueberry Hill Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 624 Blueberry Hill Lane currently offering any rent specials?
624 Blueberry Hill Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.