622 Douglas Drive
Last updated June 11 2019 at 10:32 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
622 Douglas Drive
622 Douglas Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
622 Douglas Drive, Mansfield, TX 76063
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 622 Douglas Drive have any available units?
622 Douglas Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mansfield, TX
.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mansfield Rent Report
.
Is 622 Douglas Drive currently offering any rent specials?
622 Douglas Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 622 Douglas Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 622 Douglas Drive is pet friendly.
Does 622 Douglas Drive offer parking?
No, 622 Douglas Drive does not offer parking.
Does 622 Douglas Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 622 Douglas Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 622 Douglas Drive have a pool?
No, 622 Douglas Drive does not have a pool.
Does 622 Douglas Drive have accessible units?
No, 622 Douglas Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 622 Douglas Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 622 Douglas Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 622 Douglas Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 622 Douglas Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
