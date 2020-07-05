All apartments in Mansfield
Find more places like 612 Live Oak Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mansfield, TX
/
612 Live Oak Drive
Last updated May 29 2019 at 2:47 PM

612 Live Oak Drive

612 Live Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mansfield
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

612 Live Oak Drive, Mansfield, TX 76063
Hillcrest

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Description Coming Soon!
If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 612 Live Oak Drive have any available units?
612 Live Oak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
Is 612 Live Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
612 Live Oak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 612 Live Oak Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 612 Live Oak Drive is pet friendly.
Does 612 Live Oak Drive offer parking?
No, 612 Live Oak Drive does not offer parking.
Does 612 Live Oak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 612 Live Oak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 612 Live Oak Drive have a pool?
No, 612 Live Oak Drive does not have a pool.
Does 612 Live Oak Drive have accessible units?
No, 612 Live Oak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 612 Live Oak Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 612 Live Oak Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 612 Live Oak Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 612 Live Oak Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bexley on Main
751 N Main St
Mansfield, TX 76063
Mansions Of Mansfield
400 N State Highway 360
Mansfield, TX 76063
Villaggio
1701 E Debbie Ln
Mansfield, TX 76063
The Atlantic Mansfield
3251 Matlock Rd
Mansfield, TX 76063
Julian at South Pointe
1300 Lowe Road
Mansfield, TX 76063
Villas di Lucca
1601 E. Debbie Ln
Mansfield, TX 76063
Landing at Mansfield
1701 Towne Crossing Blvd
Mansfield, TX 76063
Evolv
370 N State Highway 360
Mansfield, TX 76063

Similar Pages

Mansfield 1 BedroomsMansfield 2 Bedrooms
Mansfield Apartments under $1,200Mansfield Apartments with Parking
Mansfield Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TX
Waxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary