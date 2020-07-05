Description Coming Soon! If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 612 Live Oak Drive have any available units?
612 Live Oak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
Is 612 Live Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
612 Live Oak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 612 Live Oak Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 612 Live Oak Drive is pet friendly.
Does 612 Live Oak Drive offer parking?
No, 612 Live Oak Drive does not offer parking.
Does 612 Live Oak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 612 Live Oak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 612 Live Oak Drive have a pool?
No, 612 Live Oak Drive does not have a pool.
Does 612 Live Oak Drive have accessible units?
No, 612 Live Oak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 612 Live Oak Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 612 Live Oak Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 612 Live Oak Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 612 Live Oak Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
