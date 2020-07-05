All apartments in Mansfield
608 Ember Lane
608 Ember Lane

608 Ember Lane · No Longer Available
Location

608 Ember Lane, Mansfield, TX 76063

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly Renovated 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,445 sqft home in Mansfield! Living room with Fireplace. Granite counter tops in the kitchen and the bathrooms. Master suite has attached bathroom with shower and tub! Fenced in backyard for fur babies to run and play. Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 608 Ember Lane have any available units?
608 Ember Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 608 Ember Lane have?
Some of 608 Ember Lane's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 608 Ember Lane currently offering any rent specials?
608 Ember Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 608 Ember Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 608 Ember Lane is pet friendly.
Does 608 Ember Lane offer parking?
No, 608 Ember Lane does not offer parking.
Does 608 Ember Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 608 Ember Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 608 Ember Lane have a pool?
No, 608 Ember Lane does not have a pool.
Does 608 Ember Lane have accessible units?
No, 608 Ember Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 608 Ember Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 608 Ember Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

