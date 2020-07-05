All apartments in Mansfield
Mansfield, TX
602 S Willow Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

602 S Willow Street

602 South Willow Street · No Longer Available
Location

602 South Willow Street, Mansfield, TX 76063
Hillcrest

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Three bedroom two bath home located in Mansfield, Texas near shopping, entertainment, and great schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 602 S Willow Street have any available units?
602 S Willow Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 602 S Willow Street have?
Some of 602 S Willow Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 602 S Willow Street currently offering any rent specials?
602 S Willow Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 602 S Willow Street pet-friendly?
No, 602 S Willow Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mansfield.
Does 602 S Willow Street offer parking?
Yes, 602 S Willow Street offers parking.
Does 602 S Willow Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 602 S Willow Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 602 S Willow Street have a pool?
No, 602 S Willow Street does not have a pool.
Does 602 S Willow Street have accessible units?
No, 602 S Willow Street does not have accessible units.
Does 602 S Willow Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 602 S Willow Street has units with dishwashers.

