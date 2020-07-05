Cute 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Mansfield ISD. Large master bedroom with huge walk-in closet. Dining nook,. breakfast bar, large living room with fireplace. Large back yard! Pets on a case by case basis. Call for a showing today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 512 Hollyberry Drive have any available units?
512 Hollyberry Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 512 Hollyberry Drive have?
Some of 512 Hollyberry Drive's amenities include pet friendly, walk in closets, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 512 Hollyberry Drive currently offering any rent specials?
512 Hollyberry Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 512 Hollyberry Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 512 Hollyberry Drive is pet friendly.
Does 512 Hollyberry Drive offer parking?
No, 512 Hollyberry Drive does not offer parking.
Does 512 Hollyberry Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 512 Hollyberry Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 512 Hollyberry Drive have a pool?
No, 512 Hollyberry Drive does not have a pool.
Does 512 Hollyberry Drive have accessible units?
No, 512 Hollyberry Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 512 Hollyberry Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 512 Hollyberry Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)