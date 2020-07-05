All apartments in Mansfield
Find more places like 512 Hollyberry Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mansfield, TX
/
512 Hollyberry Drive
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:01 AM

512 Hollyberry Drive

512 Hollyberry Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mansfield
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

512 Hollyberry Drive, Mansfield, TX 76063

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Mansfield ISD. Large master bedroom with huge walk-in closet. Dining nook,. breakfast bar, large living room with fireplace. Large back yard! Pets on a case by case basis. Call for a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 512 Hollyberry Drive have any available units?
512 Hollyberry Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 512 Hollyberry Drive have?
Some of 512 Hollyberry Drive's amenities include pet friendly, walk in closets, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 512 Hollyberry Drive currently offering any rent specials?
512 Hollyberry Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 512 Hollyberry Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 512 Hollyberry Drive is pet friendly.
Does 512 Hollyberry Drive offer parking?
No, 512 Hollyberry Drive does not offer parking.
Does 512 Hollyberry Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 512 Hollyberry Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 512 Hollyberry Drive have a pool?
No, 512 Hollyberry Drive does not have a pool.
Does 512 Hollyberry Drive have accessible units?
No, 512 Hollyberry Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 512 Hollyberry Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 512 Hollyberry Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Towne Crossing
1601 Towne Crossing Blvd
Mansfield, TX 76063
Villaggio
1701 E Debbie Ln
Mansfield, TX 76063
The Atlantic Mansfield
3251 Matlock Rd
Mansfield, TX 76063
Parc at Mansfield
420 N State Highway 360
Mansfield, TX 76063
King's Landing
1300 E Dallas St
Mansfield, TX 76063
Julian at South Pointe
1300 Lowe Road
Mansfield, TX 76063
Villas di Lucca
1601 E. Debbie Ln
Mansfield, TX 76063
Landing at Mansfield
1701 Towne Crossing Blvd
Mansfield, TX 76063

Similar Pages

Mansfield 1 BedroomsMansfield 2 Bedrooms
Mansfield Apartments under $1,200Mansfield Apartments with Parking
Mansfield Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TX
Waxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary