511 South Main Street - 221
Last updated May 7 2020 at 3:17 AM
1 of 5
511 South Main Street - 221
511 South Main Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
511 South Main Street, Mansfield, TX 76063
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
Fully renovated interior
New owner and Management.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 511 South Main Street - 221 have any available units?
511 South Main Street - 221 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mansfield, TX
.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mansfield Rent Report
.
What amenities does 511 South Main Street - 221 have?
Some of 511 South Main Street - 221's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 511 South Main Street - 221 currently offering any rent specials?
511 South Main Street - 221 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 511 South Main Street - 221 pet-friendly?
Yes, 511 South Main Street - 221 is pet friendly.
Does 511 South Main Street - 221 offer parking?
Yes, 511 South Main Street - 221 offers parking.
Does 511 South Main Street - 221 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 511 South Main Street - 221 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 511 South Main Street - 221 have a pool?
No, 511 South Main Street - 221 does not have a pool.
Does 511 South Main Street - 221 have accessible units?
Yes, 511 South Main Street - 221 has accessible units.
Does 511 South Main Street - 221 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 511 South Main Street - 221 has units with dishwashers.
