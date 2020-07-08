Must see home in Mansfield ISD! Large 3 bedroom, 2 bath with walk-in closets, large backyard that features a storage building, cement patio and French doors leading from master to patio. Great location! COME SEE THIS HOME TODAY!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 507 Blueberry Hill Lane have any available units?
507 Blueberry Hill Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 507 Blueberry Hill Lane have?
Some of 507 Blueberry Hill Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 507 Blueberry Hill Lane currently offering any rent specials?
507 Blueberry Hill Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.