Home
/
Mansfield, TX
/
507 Blueberry Hill Lane
Last updated May 7 2020 at 4:01 AM

507 Blueberry Hill Lane

507 Blueberry Hill Lane · No Longer Available
Location

507 Blueberry Hill Lane, Mansfield, TX 76063

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Must see home in Mansfield ISD! Large 3 bedroom, 2 bath with walk-in closets, large backyard that features a storage building, cement patio and French doors leading from master to patio. Great location! COME SEE THIS HOME TODAY!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 507 Blueberry Hill Lane have any available units?
507 Blueberry Hill Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 507 Blueberry Hill Lane have?
Some of 507 Blueberry Hill Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 507 Blueberry Hill Lane currently offering any rent specials?
507 Blueberry Hill Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 507 Blueberry Hill Lane pet-friendly?
No, 507 Blueberry Hill Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mansfield.
Does 507 Blueberry Hill Lane offer parking?
Yes, 507 Blueberry Hill Lane offers parking.
Does 507 Blueberry Hill Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 507 Blueberry Hill Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 507 Blueberry Hill Lane have a pool?
No, 507 Blueberry Hill Lane does not have a pool.
Does 507 Blueberry Hill Lane have accessible units?
No, 507 Blueberry Hill Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 507 Blueberry Hill Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 507 Blueberry Hill Lane has units with dishwashers.

