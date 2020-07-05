All apartments in Mansfield
504 Mockingbird Drive
Last updated July 5 2019 at 5:18 PM

504 Mockingbird Drive

504 Mockingbird Drive · No Longer Available
Location

504 Mockingbird Drive, Mansfield, TX 76063
North Ridge at Mansfield

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 504 Mockingbird Drive have any available units?
504 Mockingbird Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
Is 504 Mockingbird Drive currently offering any rent specials?
504 Mockingbird Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 504 Mockingbird Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 504 Mockingbird Drive is pet friendly.
Does 504 Mockingbird Drive offer parking?
No, 504 Mockingbird Drive does not offer parking.
Does 504 Mockingbird Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 504 Mockingbird Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 504 Mockingbird Drive have a pool?
No, 504 Mockingbird Drive does not have a pool.
Does 504 Mockingbird Drive have accessible units?
No, 504 Mockingbird Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 504 Mockingbird Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 504 Mockingbird Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 504 Mockingbird Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 504 Mockingbird Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

