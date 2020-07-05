All apartments in Mansfield
Last updated March 27 2019 at 9:34 AM

420 Mckown Drive

420 Mckown Dr · No Longer Available
Location

420 Mckown Dr, Mansfield, TX 76063
Hillcrest

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
recently renovated
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-2ga home in Mansfield has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 420 Mckown Drive have any available units?
420 Mckown Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 420 Mckown Drive have?
Some of 420 Mckown Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 420 Mckown Drive currently offering any rent specials?
420 Mckown Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 Mckown Drive pet-friendly?
No, 420 Mckown Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mansfield.
Does 420 Mckown Drive offer parking?
No, 420 Mckown Drive does not offer parking.
Does 420 Mckown Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 420 Mckown Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 Mckown Drive have a pool?
No, 420 Mckown Drive does not have a pool.
Does 420 Mckown Drive have accessible units?
No, 420 Mckown Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 420 Mckown Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 420 Mckown Drive has units with dishwashers.

