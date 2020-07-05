404 Kings Way Drive

Amenities

dishwasher parking carpet oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Side 404A Available Great 3 bedroom 2 bathroom in a fantastic school district. Unit A has fresh paint throughout. Brand new Vinyl floors in the living areas and kitchen, and brand new carpet in the bedrooms. Master bedroom is downstairs with private bathroom. Two bedrooms are upstairs split by a bathroom. Property offers a lot of storage, including a shed in the back. Each unit has its own backyard and is totally fenced in. Fridge is included. Two parking spots for each side, but you could park more on driveway or the street.