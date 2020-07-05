All apartments in Mansfield
404 Kings Way Drive
404 Kings Way Drive

404 Kings Way Drive · No Longer Available
Location

404 Kings Way Drive, Mansfield, TX 76063
Hillcrest

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Side 404A Available Great 3 bedroom 2 bathroom in a fantastic school district. Unit A has fresh paint throughout. Brand new Vinyl floors in the living areas and kitchen, and brand new carpet in the bedrooms. Master bedroom is downstairs with private bathroom. Two bedrooms are upstairs split by a bathroom. Property offers a lot of storage, including a shed in the back. Each unit has its own backyard and is totally fenced in. Fridge is included. Two parking spots for each side, but you could park more on driveway or the street.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 404 Kings Way Drive have any available units?
404 Kings Way Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 404 Kings Way Drive have?
Some of 404 Kings Way Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 404 Kings Way Drive currently offering any rent specials?
404 Kings Way Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 404 Kings Way Drive pet-friendly?
No, 404 Kings Way Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mansfield.
Does 404 Kings Way Drive offer parking?
Yes, 404 Kings Way Drive offers parking.
Does 404 Kings Way Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 404 Kings Way Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 404 Kings Way Drive have a pool?
No, 404 Kings Way Drive does not have a pool.
Does 404 Kings Way Drive have accessible units?
No, 404 Kings Way Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 404 Kings Way Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 404 Kings Way Drive has units with dishwashers.

