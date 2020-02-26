402 Kings Way Drive, Mansfield, TX 76063 Hillcrest
Amenities
parking
oven
refrigerator
Move in Ready Bring the Family and or a Room mate. Recent updates include floor and paint. 2 Story Duplex with 1 full bath on each floor. Master bedroom downstairs. Don't miss an opportunity to have a great place with a large fenced backyard available for the kids.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
