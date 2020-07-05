All apartments in Mansfield
400 State Hwy 360

400 Texas Highway 360 · No Longer Available
Location

400 Texas Highway 360, Mansfield, TX 76063

Amenities

on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
garage
24hr gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Community Features
Access gate
Reserved Covered Parking
Clubhouse
24 Hour Fitness Center
Sparkling Swimming Pool
Community gas grill/BBQ area
Business Center w/Equipment
High-speed internet access
Air conditioning - central air
Resident Web Site Access
High-speed internet access
TV & phone wiring-major rooms
Laundry facility on site
Located Next to Mansfield National Golf Course
Well maintained grounds
Detached Garages w/Remotes
Organized activities
Short-term lease
Corporate housing
24hr. Emergency maintenance
Furnished available

Apartment Features
Pool View

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 State Hwy 360 have any available units?
400 State Hwy 360 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 400 State Hwy 360 have?
Some of 400 State Hwy 360's amenities include on-site laundry, 24hr maintenance, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 State Hwy 360 currently offering any rent specials?
400 State Hwy 360 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 State Hwy 360 pet-friendly?
No, 400 State Hwy 360 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mansfield.
Does 400 State Hwy 360 offer parking?
Yes, 400 State Hwy 360 offers parking.
Does 400 State Hwy 360 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 400 State Hwy 360 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 State Hwy 360 have a pool?
Yes, 400 State Hwy 360 has a pool.
Does 400 State Hwy 360 have accessible units?
No, 400 State Hwy 360 does not have accessible units.
Does 400 State Hwy 360 have units with dishwashers?
No, 400 State Hwy 360 does not have units with dishwashers.

