4 Tanager Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4 Tanager Court

4 Tanager Court · No Longer Available
Location

4 Tanager Court, Mansfield, TX 76063
North Ridge at Mansfield

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
A charming 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! This 2-story home features a cozy living room with laminate wood floors, fireplace and vaulted ceilings! The kitchen has plenty of cabinet and countertop space which leads to a breakfast nook with beautiful bay windows! Home has easy access to highways, shopping and much more! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.streetlanehomes.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

