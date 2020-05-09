All apartments in Mansfield
Last updated July 9 2019 at 4:07 PM

3401 Willow Brook Dr

3401 Willow Brook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3401 Willow Brook Drive, Mansfield, TX 76063

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
game room
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A spacious and move-in ready 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom home in Mansfield is now available. This home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways. Large covered rear patio, game room and stainless steel appliances. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializedfortworth.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3401 Willow Brook Dr have any available units?
3401 Willow Brook Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 3401 Willow Brook Dr have?
Some of 3401 Willow Brook Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3401 Willow Brook Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3401 Willow Brook Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3401 Willow Brook Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3401 Willow Brook Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3401 Willow Brook Dr offer parking?
No, 3401 Willow Brook Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3401 Willow Brook Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3401 Willow Brook Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3401 Willow Brook Dr have a pool?
No, 3401 Willow Brook Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3401 Willow Brook Dr have accessible units?
No, 3401 Willow Brook Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3401 Willow Brook Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3401 Willow Brook Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

