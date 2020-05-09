309 Dover Heights Trail

Amenities

pet friendly walk in closets media room bathtub carpet

Beautiful, bright and open. This spacious 5 bedroom in Dover Heights community features stacked formals and built ins. Huge master and study reside on the first floor.

Master suite offers separate garden tub and shower, double sinks and walk in closet. New carpet and fresh paint.

Nice sized bedrooms upstairs as well as game and media room.

owners prefer no pets but may consider with strong application and additional deposit.

No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $2395.00 security deposit required. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.