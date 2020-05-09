All apartments in Mansfield
Last updated August 28 2019 at 4:12 PM

309 Dover Heights Trail

309 Dover Heights Trail · No Longer Available
Location

309 Dover Heights Trail, Mansfield, TX 76063

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
media room
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
Beautiful, bright and open. This spacious 5 bedroom in Dover Heights community features stacked formals and built ins. Huge master and study reside on the first floor.
Master suite offers separate garden tub and shower, double sinks and walk in closet. New carpet and fresh paint.
Nice sized bedrooms upstairs as well as game and media room.
owners prefer no pets but may consider with strong application and additional deposit.
No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $2395.00 security deposit required. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 309 Dover Heights Trail have any available units?
309 Dover Heights Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 309 Dover Heights Trail have?
Some of 309 Dover Heights Trail's amenities include pet friendly, walk in closets, and media room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 309 Dover Heights Trail currently offering any rent specials?
309 Dover Heights Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 309 Dover Heights Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 309 Dover Heights Trail is pet friendly.
Does 309 Dover Heights Trail offer parking?
No, 309 Dover Heights Trail does not offer parking.
Does 309 Dover Heights Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 309 Dover Heights Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 309 Dover Heights Trail have a pool?
No, 309 Dover Heights Trail does not have a pool.
Does 309 Dover Heights Trail have accessible units?
No, 309 Dover Heights Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 309 Dover Heights Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 309 Dover Heights Trail does not have units with dishwashers.

