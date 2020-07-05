Rent Calculator
Mansfield, TX
306 S Main Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
306 S Main Street
306 South Main Street
No Longer Available
Location
306 South Main Street, Mansfield, TX 76063
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful updated home in Historic downtown Mansfield. Hardwood floors and over sized rooms. Large corner lot and LAWN SERVICE INCLUDED. Tenant to verify schools and measurements. No cats allowed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 306 S Main Street have any available units?
306 S Main Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mansfield, TX
.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mansfield Rent Report
.
What amenities does 306 S Main Street have?
Some of 306 S Main Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 306 S Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
306 S Main Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 306 S Main Street pet-friendly?
No, 306 S Main Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mansfield
.
Does 306 S Main Street offer parking?
Yes, 306 S Main Street offers parking.
Does 306 S Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 306 S Main Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 306 S Main Street have a pool?
No, 306 S Main Street does not have a pool.
Does 306 S Main Street have accessible units?
No, 306 S Main Street does not have accessible units.
Does 306 S Main Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 306 S Main Street has units with dishwashers.
