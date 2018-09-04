All apartments in Mansfield
3013 Saint Jude Drive

3013 St Jude Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3013 St Jude Dr, Mansfield, TX 76063

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully renovated 4.0 bedroom and 3 bath home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3013 Saint Jude Drive have any available units?
3013 Saint Jude Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 3013 Saint Jude Drive have?
Some of 3013 Saint Jude Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3013 Saint Jude Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3013 Saint Jude Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3013 Saint Jude Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3013 Saint Jude Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mansfield.
Does 3013 Saint Jude Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3013 Saint Jude Drive offers parking.
Does 3013 Saint Jude Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3013 Saint Jude Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3013 Saint Jude Drive have a pool?
No, 3013 Saint Jude Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3013 Saint Jude Drive have accessible units?
No, 3013 Saint Jude Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3013 Saint Jude Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3013 Saint Jude Drive has units with dishwashers.

