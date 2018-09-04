2806 Saint Charles Drive

Amenities

pet friendly garage walk in closets bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

A charming 4 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Great living area! Spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space which leads to dining area, plus a kitchen island! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! The master bath has a large vanity with dual sinks, stand up shower, garden tub and a walk-in closet! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.