Beautiful and spacious home in great neighborhood and the sought after Mansfield ISD! Formal living and dining room. Large kitchen opens up to a spacious breakfast room and family room. Large Backyard with open patio. Tile and carpet throughout the house. Separate laundry room. Washer and Dryer included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2707 Comanche Trail have any available units?
2707 Comanche Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 2707 Comanche Trail have?
Some of 2707 Comanche Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2707 Comanche Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2707 Comanche Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.