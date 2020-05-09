All apartments in Mansfield
Find more places like 2707 Comanche Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mansfield, TX
/
2707 Comanche Trail
Last updated August 5 2019 at 10:46 AM

2707 Comanche Trail

2707 Comanche Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mansfield
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2707 Comanche Trail, Mansfield, TX 76063

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful and spacious home in great neighborhood and the sought after Mansfield ISD! Formal living and dining room. Large kitchen opens up to a spacious breakfast room and family room. Large Backyard with open patio. Tile and carpet throughout the house. Separate laundry room. Washer and Dryer included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2707 Comanche Trail have any available units?
2707 Comanche Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 2707 Comanche Trail have?
Some of 2707 Comanche Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2707 Comanche Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2707 Comanche Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2707 Comanche Trail pet-friendly?
No, 2707 Comanche Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mansfield.
Does 2707 Comanche Trail offer parking?
Yes, 2707 Comanche Trail offers parking.
Does 2707 Comanche Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2707 Comanche Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2707 Comanche Trail have a pool?
No, 2707 Comanche Trail does not have a pool.
Does 2707 Comanche Trail have accessible units?
No, 2707 Comanche Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 2707 Comanche Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2707 Comanche Trail has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bexley on Main
751 N Main St
Mansfield, TX 76063
Mansions Of Mansfield
400 N State Highway 360
Mansfield, TX 76063
Towne Crossing
1601 Towne Crossing Blvd
Mansfield, TX 76063
Villaggio
1701 E Debbie Ln
Mansfield, TX 76063
The Atlantic Mansfield
3251 Matlock Rd
Mansfield, TX 76063
Parc at Mansfield
420 N State Highway 360
Mansfield, TX 76063
King's Landing
1300 E Dallas St
Mansfield, TX 76063
Evolv
370 N State Highway 360
Mansfield, TX 76063

Similar Pages

Mansfield 1 BedroomsMansfield 2 Bedrooms
Mansfield Apartments under $1,200Mansfield Apartments with Parking
Mansfield Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TX
Waxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary