2707 Comanche Trail

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful and spacious home in great neighborhood and the sought after Mansfield ISD! Formal living and dining room. Large kitchen opens up to a spacious breakfast room and family room. Large Backyard with open patio. Tile and carpet throughout the house. Separate laundry room. Washer and Dryer included.