254 North State Highway 360
Last updated May 8 2020 at 5:04 PM

254 North State Highway 360

254 Texas Highway 360 · No Longer Available
Location

254 Texas Highway 360, Mansfield, TX 76063

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Our largest two bedroom two bath. Large open dining/living area including spacious granite sit at bar in kitchen.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 254 North State Highway 360 have any available units?
254 North State Highway 360 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
Is 254 North State Highway 360 currently offering any rent specials?
254 North State Highway 360 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 254 North State Highway 360 pet-friendly?
Yes, 254 North State Highway 360 is pet friendly.
Does 254 North State Highway 360 offer parking?
No, 254 North State Highway 360 does not offer parking.
Does 254 North State Highway 360 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 254 North State Highway 360 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 254 North State Highway 360 have a pool?
No, 254 North State Highway 360 does not have a pool.
Does 254 North State Highway 360 have accessible units?
No, 254 North State Highway 360 does not have accessible units.
Does 254 North State Highway 360 have units with dishwashers?
No, 254 North State Highway 360 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 254 North State Highway 360 have units with air conditioning?
No, 254 North State Highway 360 does not have units with air conditioning.

