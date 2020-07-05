All apartments in Mansfield
2413 Bent Trl

2413 Bent Trail · No Longer Available
Location

2413 Bent Trail, Mansfield, TX 76063

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
air conditioning
basketball court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
basketball court
game room
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MISD Schools

Absolutely Fantastic Location on Quiet Cul-De-Sac, Secluded Half-Acre, Panoramic Views of Greenbelt & Forrest of Trees. Gorgeous Custom Home, Stone Arched Entry, Grand Foyer,Vaulted Ceilings, Arches, Huge Game Room, Private Study,Fantastic Kitchen-Breakfast Area Open to Spacious Living Room w-Gas Fireplace & Surround Sound. Lovely Master Retreat, Corner Jetted Tub & Separate Closets. $10,000 Plus Work Shop, 25x25 Basketball Court.

Great location: very quiet neighborhood; tons of kids

Giant backyard with custom swing set installed (not shown) and zipline.

Abut against HOA property leading to miles of trails.

(RLNE3278106)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2413 Bent Trl have any available units?
2413 Bent Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 2413 Bent Trl have?
Some of 2413 Bent Trl's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2413 Bent Trl currently offering any rent specials?
2413 Bent Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2413 Bent Trl pet-friendly?
Yes, 2413 Bent Trl is pet friendly.
Does 2413 Bent Trl offer parking?
No, 2413 Bent Trl does not offer parking.
Does 2413 Bent Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2413 Bent Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2413 Bent Trl have a pool?
No, 2413 Bent Trl does not have a pool.
Does 2413 Bent Trl have accessible units?
No, 2413 Bent Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 2413 Bent Trl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2413 Bent Trl has units with dishwashers.

