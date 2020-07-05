2413 Bent Trl

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range w/d hookup Property Amenities basketball court game room dogs allowed pet friendly

MISD Schools



Absolutely Fantastic Location on Quiet Cul-De-Sac, Secluded Half-Acre, Panoramic Views of Greenbelt & Forrest of Trees. Gorgeous Custom Home, Stone Arched Entry, Grand Foyer,Vaulted Ceilings, Arches, Huge Game Room, Private Study,Fantastic Kitchen-Breakfast Area Open to Spacious Living Room w-Gas Fireplace & Surround Sound. Lovely Master Retreat, Corner Jetted Tub & Separate Closets. $10,000 Plus Work Shop, 25x25 Basketball Court.



Great location: very quiet neighborhood; tons of kids



Giant backyard with custom swing set installed (not shown) and zipline.



Abut against HOA property leading to miles of trails.



